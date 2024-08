Musical “serenades” across the wide country

Numerous artists from Lower Austria will also be taking part in the concert series, which runs from August 25 to October 27: for example, at the opening on Sunday with local tenor Michael Wagner and the Carl Zell Serenade in St. Peter in der Au, the composer's birthplace. On September 22, mezzo-soprano Patricia Nolz - shooting star at the Vienna State Opera - will offer a foray through the songs of the Romantic period with the Hugo Wolf Serenade at Perchtoldsdorf Castle.