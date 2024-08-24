“Do you really want to hear the whole truth?”

It's not even noon and the heat is already beating mercilessly on the asphalt. Sebastian (32) takes a sip of his beer and lights a cigarette. He and his buddy Gerald (35) are killing time together. "I've been living on the street for three years. In winter I sleep in the bike garage here at the main station, in summer in the park. But I've already been robbed there. Then everything was gone, my rucksack, my documents, the few things I had to wear," Gerald shakes his head.