Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Homeless people in Linz

“Do you really want to hear the whole truth?”

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 14:00

Too much heat and alcohol, too little sleep for fear of being attacked and robbed. Even in summer, life on the streets is tough. But the homeless in Linz stick together.

comment0 Kommentare

It's not even noon and the heat is already beating mercilessly on the asphalt. Sebastian (32) takes a sip of his beer and lights a cigarette. He and his buddy Gerald (35) are killing time together. "I've been living on the street for three years. In winter I sleep in the bike garage here at the main station, in summer in the park. But I've already been robbed there. Then everything was gone, my rucksack, my documents, the few things I had to wear," Gerald shakes his head. 

Caring for his mother with dementia and then his brother died
"I don't understand it. We're all just fighting for one thing. It's about survival," says his friend Sebastian. Who, just like all the other homeless people, has had a hard time. "I spent three years looking after my mother, who has dementia, and then my brother died. And now I'm sitting here, drinking beer and talking about God and the world."

The world has not been kind to them. "We have to get back on our feet, stop drinking, find an apartment and a job again," says Gerald.

+2
Fotos

"It's almost impossible to get out of there"
 One person who helps the two of them to get out of homelessness is Isolde. She works as a street worker at the B37 association and provides her protégés with clothes, toiletries and water every day. She also takes care of things like dealing with the authorities.

"You don't drink out of the blue. That needs to be dealt with. But access to psychological support is difficult because there are only a few places to go. Without income or health insurance, it's almost impossible to get out of a situation like this," Isolde knows.

B37 social association emergency shelter

The emergency shelter at Anastasius-Grün-Straße 2 is open from 7.30 p.m. to 7.30 a.m. during the summer months. There are 59 beds available; the night costs 4.80 euros. Homeless people can stay here for up to four weeks, with individual extensions possible. There are sleeping, cooking and shower facilities.

"Otherwise we would be completely lost"
 Christian and Sigi also live on the street, but unlike Gerald and Sebastian, they use the emergency shelter for the night. "Do you want to hear the truth? We're lucky to have accommodation like this, otherwise we'd be completely lost," Sigi grabs a towel and disappears into the shower.

It's good to cool off after a miserable day on the road. The 41-year-old served time in prison for drug dealing and is now on the road to recovery. "You can only survive life on the street with drugs, but I don't want to deal any more. And no more jail time."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vera Lischka
Vera Lischka
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf