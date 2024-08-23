Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wanted to go to Innsbruck

Wild passenger beat up the bus driver

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 15:20

A dispute over a ticket ended in a brawl. An angry man took all his rage out on the driver with punches and kicks. The bus driver was slightly injured. 

comment0 Kommentare

"I want to go to St. Pölten and this Wi* won't take me!" A man reacted angrily when he tried to board the B01 bus towards Pinkafeld on the main square in Oberwart at around 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. The passenger - who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol - claimed to have a valid ticket on his cell phone, but the battery was empty and needed to be charged first.

Customer did not want to pay
However, a bus driver has no time for this in regular service. According to the driver, the customer refused to pay for a ticket - and got rough. Then the fists flew. "The man went all out on me. I had to fight back," the bus driver (51) later reported. The scuffle escalated. Two courageous passers-by immediately tried to settle the dispute.

A video documents the incident. (Bild: zVg)
A video documents the incident.
(Bild: zVg)

The man could not be calmed down
"But the attacker couldn't be calmed down, he snapped," described an eyewitness. "The man was really aggressive. He punched and kicked the bus driver like he was out of his mind. He wanted to hit him in the head, swore at him and threatened him," said an observer of the wild scene. The incident attracted everyone's attention on the busy main square. "Please, police," screamed one woman. Children were in shock and crying. "Even two young boys who apparently addressed the attacker in Arabic, his native language, couldn't stop the fight," said an employee.

Zitat Icon

The man was really aggressive. He punched and kicked the bus driver like he was out of his mind. He tried to hit him in the head, swore at him and threatened him.

Ein Augenzeuge

The police arrived quickly and broke up the brawl. After the investigation, a statement of the facts will be submitted to the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt. After reviewing the facts, a decision will be made as to whether proceedings should be initiated. "Our bus driver, who was slightly injured, is sorry to have been involved in such a situation. However, he is not allowed to take a passenger without a valid ticket," explains Wolfgang Werderits, Managing Director of Verkehrsbetriebe Burgenland.

Zitat Icon

Our bus driver, who was slightly injured, is sorry to have been involved in such a situation. However, he is not allowed to pick up a passenger without a valid ticket.

Verkehrsbetriebe Burgenland

Bus driver changes route
The driver will be assigned to a different route for the time being. "We will discuss with him and other colleagues how best to behave in such difficult cases," adds Werderits. The rejected passenger suffered abrasions on his elbow. A cell phone video of the scuffle is circulating widely on the Internet.

The man attacked the driver. (Bild: zVg)
The man attacked the driver.
(Bild: zVg)

Similar scenes in Vorarlberg
At almost the same time, a Romanian man (21) was in court in Vorarlberg who felt provoked by a bus driver in Feldkirch in March and punched him in the face with his fist. The driver had refused to accept the customer's 200 euro bill. The argument got out of hand when the drunk man tried to board the bus again a few stops later and the bus driver wanted to take a photo of him on his cell phone - he was found guilty of assault and fined 1040 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf