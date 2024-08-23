Wild passenger beat up the bus driver

The man could not be calmed down

"But the attacker couldn't be calmed down, he snapped," described an eyewitness. "The man was really aggressive. He punched and kicked the bus driver like he was out of his mind. He wanted to hit him in the head, swore at him and threatened him," said an observer of the wild scene. The incident attracted everyone's attention on the busy main square. "Please, police," screamed one woman. Children were in shock and crying. "Even two young boys who apparently addressed the attacker in Arabic, his native language, couldn't stop the fight," said an employee.