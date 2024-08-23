Age discrimination
“If you don’t book online in Vienna, you pay extra”
People without a digital device or those who find it difficult to navigate the digital world are often at a disadvantage. Not only are the routes more difficult, they often have to pay more for the same service. This also applies to services provided by the City of Vienna. We have concrete examples.
Andreas Babler calls for a "right to analog life". A justified concern. The SPÖ leader (original quote: "Nobody should pay extra just because they don't want to do everything digitally") could start with this in Vienna.
After all, the city offers services within its sphere of influence where people without a smartphone or computer are at a disadvantage. Mostly - but not only - older Viennese are affected. They have to pay more than others for the same service. Here are some examples:
- Wiener Linien: The digital 7-day ticket costs 19.70 euros, the 7-day paper ticket 22.60 euros. There is also a difference for the 31-day ticket. The paper ticket is 7.70 euros more expensive. The reason for this is that the digital tickets are personalized and the analogue tickets are transferable. They can be passed on to others. However, this does not change the fact that people without a digital device have to pay more because there is no personalized paper version.
- Wien Energie: Customers who digitally book a Wiener Linien annual pass receive an electricity discount of EUR 0.025 per kilowatt hour in the Optima Relaxed tariff. According to calculations by the Vienna Green Party, an average household (consumption 2300 kWh) will save 57.50 euros per year. Conversely, those who cannot find their way in the digital world will be at a disadvantage of 57.50 euros.
- WIPARK garages (owned by Wiener Stadtwerke): The Oscar card makes parking cheaper at 40 locations. However, applications are only possible online. A credit card is required. Without Oscar, every hour of parking is 0.4 to 1.8 euros more expensive.
"If you don't book online in Vienna, you pay extra. Age discrimination is a sign of ignorance towards people who live their lives without a smartphone or laptop," says Vienna's Green Party leader Judith Pühringer. She added: "The SPÖ would be well advised to set an example in Vienna of what it demands on a daily basis in the federal government."
The ÖVP Seniors' Association points out another grievance:
- The Vienna Repair Bonus, a funding program to make repairing household appliances & co. more attractive, can only be applied for via the homepage and not analogously.
Seniors' Association President Ingrid Korosec: "It must be a matter of course that funding can also be applied for using paper forms. Inclusive solutions must be made available for as long as necessary."
Will Andreas Babler be able to convince the capital's comrades to find solutions to these obvious inequalities?
