Boyfriend extremely annoyed

Affleck marriage break-up threatens to destroy Garner’s love

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 11:19

In recent months, she has been Ben Affleck's anchor: Jennifer Garner. But the actress could pay a high price for her involvement in her ex's marriage drama with Jennifer Lopez - her own relationship.

Jennifer Lopez only filed for divorce from Ben Affleck at the beginning of the week after months of rumors about a marriage crisis. The couple have been separated since April, according to the documents. And this is probably one of the reasons why Affleck has been seeking comfort from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for the past week.

"Doesn't want to share her"
But while the actress is said to have always had an open ear for the father of her three children, one person has probably been left out in the cold: her partner John Miller.

Jennifer Garner has been a great support for her ex-husband Ben Affleck in recent months. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Jennifer Garner has been a great support for her ex-husband Ben Affleck in recent months.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

As the "Daily Mail" has now reported, he is now also tired of Garner always having to act as a "marriage counselor" and "mediator" in the separation from "Bennifer". "John doesn't like sharing Jen and there's a rift when it comes to her and Ben," an insider told the British newspaper.

"Bennifer" exit weighs on Garner's love
Miller is not worried that Garner will return to her ex. But he is now very annoyed that his sweetheart is putting so much energy into Affleck's affairs "He wishes it wasn't like this because he knows they are a family, but it affects him like anyone else."

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary. He has been seeking comfort from ex Jennifer Garner for months. (Bild: www.photopress.at)
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary. He has been seeking comfort from ex Jennifer Garner for months.
(Bild: www.photopress.at)

Even if the end of J.Lo and Affleck's marriage is causing tension in Miller and Garner's relationship, Miller is not yet thinking of splitting up. "John is looking forward to when the separation from Ben and J.Lo is finally over so that the focus can be on him and Jen again. At the moment, however, there are a few potholes in the relationship that need to be repaired."

Ex-couple have four children
The fact that Miller has shown so much patience at the same time in this difficult situation for everyone has earned him many points with Garner, the insider concludes. "Ben and Jen's relationship was different and while that worries John, Jen likes that things are different between them - and that's what attracted her to John in the first place."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018. The ex-couple are still on friendly terms, not least because of their three children - Violet (18), Fin (15) and Samuel (12).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
