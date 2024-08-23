Study supported
Doctors in the state are now more in demand than ever
The state is already supporting 120 prospective doctors. 30 new applications for a scholarship have been received. Doskozil's criticism: "Federal states must compensate for federal inaction."
From the lack of a general practitioner with a health insurance fund to a specialist who can no longer accept patients because she is overworked, to months-long waiting times for X-rays, MRIs or operations - the list of criticisms of the Austrian healthcare system is long. In Burgenland, there should be no shortage of expertise and staff.
120 students in training
There are currently 120 students training in human medicine with a scholarship from the state. The first eight representatives will complete their studies by the end of the coming 2024/25 period, provided they meet the minimum duration requirements. A further eight will follow as planned the following year.
Paving the way to universities across Europe
The scholarship model has been further developed - including extension to domestic students at all state-recognized European universities. A further 30 applicants from Burgenland are currently hoping to receive a scholarship for the next stage.
The highlight: "career changers" who are already at an advanced stage of their studies also have the opportunity to receive the 1000 euro per month grant. "They can provide support to the Burgenland population in a timely manner," is a positive comment from the relevant committees. This applies to almost a third of the applicants. "All applications are currently being reviewed by the state," they say.
Calls for more control of the healthcare system
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil is quite satisfied with the status quo. He criticizes the federal government. "It should finally be ensured that young doctors trained at the expense of the public purse also have to practise in the public healthcare system for a certain period of time," explains Doskozil.
Too many of these trained doctors migrate abroad or to the private sector. Doskozil advocates a clear guarantee of medical staff. The scholarship model is one aspect. "As long as the federal government shies away from the right answers, the provinces will have to compensate," notes the governor: "In any case, we are pulling out all the stops to cover the demand for doctors!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.