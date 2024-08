After an accident: How safe are summer toboggan runs?

Often too little distance is the cause

According to Spitzer, too little distance was the cause in 60 percent of cases, and in 43 percent of cases the victims were thrown out of the toboggan. "You should always use a harness if you have one," says the expert. It is also not without danger when adults are out and about with children: The little ones are like an airbag for the adults and can be pushed against the front frame in the event of a collision.