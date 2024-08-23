Three warnings, then it gets really expensive

A stopover is enough

Consumer advocates used to have many more roaming cases, but since the introduction of "roam-like-at-home", where you make calls and use data in the EU plus Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland under the same conditions as at home, they have become fewer. Classic cases are now stopovers in Switzerland or, since Brexit, in England. Like the case of a vacationer from Saint Martin who flew home from Madeira - the island belongs to Portugal and therefore to the EU - via Zurich. She activated her cell phone in Zurich and received a bill for 67.06 euros. These costs had been incurred unnoticed due to automatic updates and app connections, as was the case with the Steyr man in the Swiss mountains - because in Switzerland, a gigabyte costs up to 14,900 euros in roaming charges.