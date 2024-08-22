Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Impractical planning

Locked in the retirement home

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 18:45

Due to the lack of a lift, many residents in the Völkermarkt senior center cannot make it to the home garden!

comment0 Kommentare

For many residents of the Völkermarkt senior citizens' center, an ill-conceived plan becomes an insurmountable obstacle! Without helpers or visitors, immobile residents are unable to reach the relaxing garden of the facility, as a lift has only been installed at the entrance area.

Locked in the retirement home: doctor Harald Scheicher, mayor Markus Lakounigg and office manager Simon Marin in front of the home without a lift (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Locked in the retirement home: doctor Harald Scheicher, mayor Markus Lakounigg and office manager Simon Marin in front of the home without a lift
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

"Without an escort, it is not possible for residents to get to the existing green island in the garden," complains family doctor Harald Scheicher. The doctor is therefore campaigning for a lift at the front of the building. "It's inhumane that patients with limited mobility can't get into the garden. Nature is more than important for their mental and physical well-being!" It was also Scheicher who commissioned and financed the planning of the lift extension at the front of the home.

A lift has been requested for years
For many years, there have been calls for a lift to enable the elderly to access the garden from the upper floor without barriers. Up to four wheelchair users could be transported.

Branch manager Simon Marin: "I am also in favor of this qualitative upgrade to our building. We know that it's not ideal at the moment." Völkermarkt's mayor Markus Lakounigg is also present during the visit to the "Krone". "I am grateful for this initiative, which I support. However, the vote on the 140,000 euro project is the responsibility of the social welfare association. Our budget is exhausted." Now even SP state deputy leader Gaby Schaunig is campaigning for the sensible project.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf