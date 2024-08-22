Locked in the retirement home

"Without an escort, it is not possible for residents to get to the existing green island in the garden," complains family doctor Harald Scheicher. The doctor is therefore campaigning for a lift at the front of the building. "It's inhumane that patients with limited mobility can't get into the garden. Nature is more than important for their mental and physical well-being!" It was also Scheicher who commissioned and financed the planning of the lift extension at the front of the home.