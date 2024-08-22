Impractical planning
Locked in the retirement home
Due to the lack of a lift, many residents in the Völkermarkt senior center cannot make it to the home garden!
For many residents of the Völkermarkt senior citizens' center, an ill-conceived plan becomes an insurmountable obstacle! Without helpers or visitors, immobile residents are unable to reach the relaxing garden of the facility, as a lift has only been installed at the entrance area.
"Without an escort, it is not possible for residents to get to the existing green island in the garden," complains family doctor Harald Scheicher. The doctor is therefore campaigning for a lift at the front of the building. "It's inhumane that patients with limited mobility can't get into the garden. Nature is more than important for their mental and physical well-being!" It was also Scheicher who commissioned and financed the planning of the lift extension at the front of the home.
A lift has been requested for years
For many years, there have been calls for a lift to enable the elderly to access the garden from the upper floor without barriers. Up to four wheelchair users could be transported.
Branch manager Simon Marin: "I am also in favor of this qualitative upgrade to our building. We know that it's not ideal at the moment." Völkermarkt's mayor Markus Lakounigg is also present during the visit to the "Krone". "I am grateful for this initiative, which I support. However, the vote on the 140,000 euro project is the responsibility of the social welfare association. Our budget is exhausted." Now even SP state deputy leader Gaby Schaunig is campaigning for the sensible project.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.