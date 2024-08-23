“The entire cultural sector is damaged by this”

Do you have an example?

I've looked at the Control Office report again and again over the last few years and noticed that more and more money has been shifted from the Posthof to the Brucknerhaus within the LIVA. The Posthof had to generate more and more income of its own in order to cover the deficit in the Brucknerhaus. This also means that more and more money has been shifted from the popular sector to the classical sector. You can do that too! The problem is that no cultural policy discourse is possible because the figures are not publicly known.