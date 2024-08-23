Vorteilswelt
Disease on the rise

Hunting dogs “sniff out” dangerous swine fever

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 05:50

The black death of bristle cattle is killing pigs in many neighboring countries. Specially trained hunting dogs are being used to prevent the disease from spreading in Lower Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

Pig farmers in Lower Austria are currently on the alert. The fear of a dangerous disease is spreading - African swine fever (ASF) has spread to numerous neighboring countries in recent years. And it could be "imported" from the Czech Republic across the green border into the largest federal state.

Swine fever is harmless to humans and other animals, but bristle-toothed cattle are mercilessly killed. If the disease hits a farm, it usually results in high losses.

Zitat Icon

By using trained hunting dogs, the spread of the disease can be detected early and contained.

(Bild: Werner Streifelder/NÖ Jagdverband)

Josef Pröll, Landesjägermeister

Bild: Werner Streifelder/NÖ Jagdverband

Among other things, specially trained hunting dogs are intended to prevent this. These dogs are trained to sniff out wild boar carcasses. Six dogs and their owners have now completed the five-month training course - and this demands a lot from both dog and owner, as Johannes Schiesser, responsible for dogs in the hunting association, emphasizes.

The four-legged friends must be obedient and should only alert the hunter to a find, but there must be no contact. Just like their two-legged companions, they must also have stamina and be in good physical condition.

The graduates of the detection dog training course of the Lower Austrian Hunting Association with their trainers. (Bild: NÖ Jagdverband)
The graduates of the detection dog training course of the Lower Austrian Hunting Association with their trainers.
(Bild: NÖ Jagdverband)

There are now a total of 14 teams in Lower Austria to track down dead wild boar. The trainers from the hunting association had previously been "trained" for this special task by members of the Vienna police dog squadron.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
