Consumption continues to slow down
Oberbank CEO: “Calculation did not work out”
Since the beginning of the year, private savings deposits at Oberbank have risen by a further EUR 113 million. "Private pension provision is experiencing its umpteenth spring," says Franz Gasselsberger. The bank manager notes that the wage increases following the high collective bargaining agreements often go into savings accounts or are spent on vacations.
"I am very, very satisfied with the result," said Oberbank CEO Franz Gasselsberger when he presented the figures for the first half of 2024 on Thursday. The head of the bank, which operates out of Linz, was pleased with the best half-year result in operational terms, although it did not look so good in the end due to the investment in voestalpine. A surplus of EUR 201.4 million after taxes meant a decline of just over EUR 28 million compared to the first six months of 2023.
"Companies are not migrating on a large scale"
Demand for corporate loans increased in the first six months. "Above-average growth is coming from our international markets," says the bank manager. There was particularly good growth in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary. "This is where we score points as a five-country bank - many German companies are also active in the countries where we are present," says the Oberbank CEO, who also notes: "Companies have not stopped investing." Postscript: "Companies are not migrating on a large scale either." However, Gasselsberger also says: "Many of the capacity expansions are no longer taking place in Austria."
More residential construction financing
How are Austrians currently organizing their financial lives? The granting of housing loans has already picked up, but at the same time people are still saving a lot. When it comes to spending money, this is mainly spent on vacations. "The fact that the high wage settlements are boosting consumption, which would be the biggest support - this calculation has not worked out. Too little money is flowing into domestic retail, but too much into online retail. That is unpleasant."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.