Oberbank CEO: “Calculation did not work out”

"Companies are not migrating on a large scale"

Demand for corporate loans increased in the first six months. "Above-average growth is coming from our international markets," says the bank manager. There was particularly good growth in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary. "This is where we score points as a five-country bank - many German companies are also active in the countries where we are present," says the Oberbank CEO, who also notes: "Companies have not stopped investing." Postscript: "Companies are not migrating on a large scale either." However, Gasselsberger also says: "Many of the capacity expansions are no longer taking place in Austria."