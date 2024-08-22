Oe24 network must pay Strache 150,000 euros

"It's not about the money for me"

Heinz-Christian Strache himself says: "It's not about the money for me." Rather, he insists on the judgment publications in the various media of the Oe24 network. But the network does not want to give in so easily. Lawyer Peter Zöchbauer immediately files a full appeal; the other side follows suit. So the media proceedings at the Vienna Higher Regional Court will go into the next round.