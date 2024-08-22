GREEN PEAK FESTIVAL
The meeting place for sustainability and innovation
On September 5, 2024, ERSTE Campus Vienna will be transformed into a vibrant green stage. This is where experts who share a passion for sustainability and climate protection will come together. The GREEN PEAK FESTIVAL, Austria's largest sustainability festival, which is taking place for the third time, is all about talking together about the pressing issues of our time - from mobility and energy to AI and real estate.
From inspiring keynotes and lively panel discussions to valuable networking sessions, the GREEN PEAK FESTIVAL offers a unique platform to share knowledge and make new connections.
Speakers include Beatrice Atim Odwong, Minister of State for Environment of the Republic of Uganda, Philipp Rösler, investor and former Vice Chancellor of Germany, Stephan Büttner, CEO of AGRANA, world record swimmer Markus Rogan, Ingo Bleier, Chief Corporates & Markets Officer Erste Group, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, Ambassador of the USA to Austria, Sophie Meisinger, Co- CEO of dariadéh and many more. The aim is to develop ideas together and make the world a little more sustainable.
"Our vision with the GREEN PEAK FESTIVAL is to build a bridge between innovative ideas and reality. It should become a catalyst for sustainable change by bringing together people who want to shape the future together."
Daniel und Aleksandar Gros, Gründer des GREEN PEAK FESTIVAL
Honoring young talents and green innovations
A special highlight this year: the NEXT GEN CONTEST. Pupils present their innovative and sustainable projects, showcase their ideas and actively help shape the future. The GREEN PEAK AWARD is also firmly anchored in the program. The most innovative green start-ups of tomorrow are honored here every year. In cooperation with the Austria Wirtschaftsservice, the best and boldest ideas are awarded in recognition of those who are laying the foundations for a sustainable economy with their creative solutions.
Strong partners for a sustainable future
Visionary minds and innovative solutions in the fight against climate change - that is the GREEN PEAK FESTIVAL. This powerful event is made possible by the support of numerous strong partners who share the same dream of a green future: ERSTE Bank, AGRANA, Verbund AG, AVL List, ÖBB, BYD, Mastercard, Global Payments, AKELA Rechtsanwälte, café+co International Holding, UBM Development, TPA Group, Accenture, Austria Wirtschaftsservice, WKO, BSH advisors and the Federation of Austrian Industries. The future starts now! Further information on the event and ticket sales can be found at www.greenpeakfestival.com.
