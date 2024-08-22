The meeting place for sustainability and innovation

Honoring young talents and green innovations

A special highlight this year: the NEXT GEN CONTEST. Pupils present their innovative and sustainable projects, showcase their ideas and actively help shape the future. The GREEN PEAK AWARD is also firmly anchored in the program. The most innovative green start-ups of tomorrow are honored here every year. In cooperation with the Austria Wirtschaftsservice, the best and boldest ideas are awarded in recognition of those who are laying the foundations for a sustainable economy with their creative solutions.