Crashed into chimney
Paraglider crashes onto hotel roof – unconscious
A terrible flying accident on Wednesday in the Stubai Valley in Tyrol: a paraglider apparently lost altitude too quickly, crashed onto the roof of a hotel and then crashed into the chimney. The owner found the pilot lying motionless on the roof. The fire department rescued the injured man, who was then flown to hospital by helicopter.
According to the police, the 44-year-old Belgian had taken off from the "Elfer" in Neustift and apparently wanted to land on the landing field near the local flying school. But things turned out differently - the accident happened shortly after 2 pm.
Injuries to the face and spine
"During the cross-approach to the landing field, the pilot lost altitude too early and crashed onto the roof of a hotel," reported the police. The 44-year-old presumably also crashed into the chimney - he suffered injuries to his face and spine.
The crashed paraglider was found lying motionless on the roof a short time later by the hotel owner.
Die Polizei
Paraglider lying unconscious on the roof
"A witness immediately set the rescue chain in motion. The crashed paraglider was found lying motionless on the roof a short time later by the hotel owner," the investigators continue.
Rescued from the roof with a turntable ladder
After initial treatment by the emergency services, the victim was rescued from the roof using a turntable ladder from the Neustift fire department, transported to the nearby fire station by the rescue team and then flown from there by emergency helicopter to the hospital in Innsbruck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
