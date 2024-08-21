Home European Championships: No fear of the Olympic champions

"The anticipation is really huge," said wheelchair basketball player Matthias Wastian at yesterday's press event. For the first time at a European Championship in 3x3 basketball, the games of the wheelchair teams of both genders are fully integrated into the schedule. A point that is not only of great concern to main sponsor win2day. Sports Minister Werner Kogler also praised the "fully inclusive tournament. I have become a fan of 3x3. The great potential of this sport has been recognized here."