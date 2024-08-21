Home European Championships: No fear of the Olympic champions

On the Kaiserwiese
In the shadow of the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel, Austria's 3x3 basketball players are aiming for their first medal at the home European Championships. The action gets underway on the Kaiserwiese on Thursday, with a tournament for wheelchair basketball players taking place for the first time at a European Championship. A full house is expected in the arena with a capacity of 4,000 fans.
On Wednesday, the 3x3 Dome on the Kaiserwiese in the Prater was still empty. From today, the stadium will be bursting at the seams with 4,000 fans every day - admission is free. And boiling over with excitement.
"The anticipation is really huge," said wheelchair basketball player Matthias Wastian at yesterday's press event. For the first time at a European Championship in 3x3 basketball, the games of the wheelchair teams of both genders are fully integrated into the schedule. A point that is not only of great concern to main sponsor win2day. Sports Minister Werner Kogler also praised the "fully inclusive tournament. I have become a fan of 3x3. The great potential of this sport has been recognized here."
The new president of the local basketball association, Helmut Niederhofer, has been a "fan from the very beginning. As far as the event is concerned, however, I don't want to adorn myself with other people's feathers, my predecessors did that," he has been in office for two weeks.
In addition to the wheelchair athletes (20:15 against the Czech Republic), Austria's women will also be competing today. "We have strong opponents in Azerbaijan and Spain, but you can do anything if you put your mind to it," says Rebekka Kalaydjiev, the woman in the red-white-red squad who narrowly survived a car accident in 2021 and is now back on court.
Austria's men start on Friday and will also face Azerbaijan and Olympic champions Holland. "We want to reward ourselves," says veteran Enis Murati.
