Ford pulls the ripcord on large electric SUV

One reason for the further delay of the F-150 Lightning: Ford wants to use a more cost-effective battery technology. The company is changing its plans for the batteries due to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) subsidies in the USA: instead of working with the South Korean manufacturer LG Energy Solution in Poland, the batteries for the electric Mustang are to be manufactured in the USA. "An affordable electric vehicle starts with an affordable battery," said Farley.