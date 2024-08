Bregenz still playing with the handbrake on

Two draws, one win - Bregenz are still unbeaten in League Two and can look back on a successful start to the season. However, it was also clear that not everything is running smoothly for the provincial capital. The opening match against Sturm II in Gleisdorf was bumpy, and not just because of the miserable pitch. The home side trailed at first in their narrow home win against newly promoted Voitsberg. They also came from behind against Liefering in the RB Arena to take a point after all.