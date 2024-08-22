Million-euro order from BMW for Graz-based software company

Contract runs until 2028

The IT platform allows BMW to introduce new functions quickly. The Styrian company has already been involved in the development over the past four years, and the new contract runs until 2028. Even more focus will be placed on the IT security of the systems installed in the cars. According to Bearing Point project manager Andreas Joham, 50 employees are currently working on this project, and this number is set to increase by 50 to 60 percent in the near future.