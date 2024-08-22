Vorteilswelt
Bearing Point

Million-euro order from BMW for Graz-based software company

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 06:00

The Graz-based software company Bearing Point is celebrating the biggest coup in its history: it is further developing an IT platform for German car manufacturer BMW. The order is worth millions of euros and creates new jobs.

The car is increasingly becoming a computer on the move. Up to 500 million lines of software code now drive modern vehicles. To illustrate the rapid development: Less than ten years ago, it was "only" 100 million lines.

At the German premium car manufacturer BMW, based in Munich, this code is developed on a highly complex platform from Graz: Behind it is the company Bearing Point, which only recently relocated its headquarters from Premstätten to the "Smart City" of the state capital. "Our strength lies in our holistic approach," explains Managing Director Markus Seme.

Bearing Point Managing Director Markus Seme with department heads Bernd Koberwein and Andreas Joham (from left)
Bearing Point Managing Director Markus Seme with department heads Bernd Koberwein and Andreas Joham (from left)
(Bild: Lueflight)

It is the largest order in the company's history. Seme is not allowed to reveal any details. As the "Krone" has learned from well-informed sources, the sum is said to be in the mid double-digit million range.

Contract runs until 2028
The IT platform allows BMW to introduce new functions quickly. The Styrian company has already been involved in the development over the past four years, and the new contract runs until 2028. Even more focus will be placed on the IT security of the systems installed in the cars. According to Bearing Point project manager Andreas Joham, 50 employees are currently working on this project, and this number is set to increase by 50 to 60 percent in the near future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
