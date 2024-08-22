“Leave no stone unturned”

"Measures are still ongoing"

The family business reacted to the downturn at the beginning of the year: With the help of individual agreements, each employee's working hours were reduced by 6.5% - which clearly involves a reduction in salary. "We have the agreement until the end of the year. The measures are still in place," says Kapsamer-Fellner. The workforce has also shrunk: the Schwanenstadt-based company currently employs around 125 people. Some retirements have not been filled.