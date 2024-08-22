Fierce attacks
Restaurateurs sharpen their knives: who is doing more for them?
In spring, the industry representatives are newly elected. They're getting into position: Michael Fürtbauer and Mario Pulker cross swords (verbally) - and it's definitely getting down to business!
Election campaign wherever you look! Federal politicians are touring the country, local council elections are due in Lower Austria in January - and the chamber elections in spring are also casting their shadows.
More than 1000 fewer pubs
Take the innkeepers, for example. Michael Fürtbauer (FPÖ) and Mario Pulker (ÖVP) have now crossed swords. They are arguing because more and more of their colleagues are closing down. "In 2000 there were still 2800 pubs in Lower Austria, now there are only 1700", rages the Freedom Party member. Although Pulker collects posts and functions, he does not care enough about the interests of the profession, says the blue innkeeper spokesman.
Offices and honorary posts
This attack also prompts Pulker to go into overdrive: "You don't hear anything from the Freedom Party for five years. Shortly before the election, they tear open their cardboard and attack other people!" He rejects accusations that he is a "collector of offices": "My functions include many honorary posts." And as chairman of the trade association, he receives 602 euros, twelve times a year. "When it comes to a working group, Fürtbauer's hands always stay down," says Pulker.
Closures cannot be stopped
However, the cause of the crisis is beyond dispute - many pubs in Lower Austria are going out of business despite the many subsidies. Customers are also to blame: "If people are going to pubs less and less often, it's not surprising that they are closing down." No matter how many subsidies there are, they are of no use . . .
