Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fierce attacks

Restaurateurs sharpen their knives: who is doing more for them?

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 05:50

In spring, the industry representatives are newly elected. They're getting into position: Michael Fürtbauer and Mario Pulker cross swords (verbally) - and it's definitely getting down to business! 

comment0 Kommentare

Election campaign wherever you look! Federal politicians are touring the country, local council elections are due in Lower Austria in January - and the chamber elections in spring are also casting their shadows.

More than 1000 fewer pubs
Take the innkeepers, for example. Michael Fürtbauer (FPÖ) and Mario Pulker (ÖVP) have now crossed swords. They are arguing because more and more of their colleagues are closing down. "In 2000 there were still 2800 pubs in Lower Austria, now there are only 1700", rages the Freedom Party member. Although Pulker collects posts and functions, he does not care enough about the interests of the profession, says the blue innkeeper spokesman.

Freedom Party landlord spokesman Michael Fürtbauer attacks. (Bild: FW)
Freedom Party landlord spokesman Michael Fürtbauer attacks.
(Bild: FW)

Offices and honorary posts
This attack also prompts Pulker to go into overdrive: "You don't hear anything from the Freedom Party for five years. Shortly before the election, they tear open their cardboard and attack other people!" He rejects accusations that he is a "collector of offices": "My functions include many honorary posts." And as chairman of the trade association, he receives 602 euros, twelve times a year. "When it comes to a working group, Fürtbauer's hands always stay down," says Pulker.

Division chairman Mario Pulker knows how to defend himself (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Division chairman Mario Pulker knows how to defend himself
(Bild: Gerhard Bartel)

Closures cannot be stopped
However, the cause of the crisis is beyond dispute - many pubs in Lower Austria are going out of business despite the many subsidies. Customers are also to blame: "If people are going to pubs less and less often, it's not surprising that they are closing down." No matter how many subsidies there are, they are of no use . . .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf