FPÖ election program
How the blue party is baiting middle-class voters
The FPÖ has presented its election program. This is clearly aimed at attracting middle-class voters. Party leader Herbert Kickl once again promises that there will be no new taxes, he focuses on security, the "performance principle" and the family as the heart of Freedom Party politics.
If the Freedom Party comes first in the National Council elections, it will only have the ÖVP as a possible coalition partner. With the program presented today, the FPÖ is not only making an offer to middle-class voters, it is also providing the ÖVP with starting points for possible government cooperation.
It focuses on tax cuts, savings in the social system and the principle of performance - in the workplace as well as in schools.
The Austrian family, with a liberal chancellor as a good family man, should flourish and be able to develop its potential in Fortress Austria, Fortress Freedom.
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl
There is also a great deal of overlap in the areas of transport, migration and climate protection. The Freedom Party is against restrictions on private transport and in favor of a no to the ban on combustion engines. They want to abolish the CO2 tax, significantly reduce the NoVA and impose strict penalties for "climate stickers".
FPÖ also addresses immigrants
The FPÖ promises to combat political Islam and advocates remigration. Asylum should only be granted on a temporary basis. Like Heinz-Christian Strache in the past, Kickl is also counting on the votes of immigrants.
He explicitly addresses all those who have come to Austria, who have become locals and love the country. These people should not be mixed up with those "intruders" who only want to take advantage of our country.
These intruders want to harm us, endanger our security and our prosperity.
Herbert Kickl
The FPÖ also says that direct democracy should be expanded and raises eyebrows with a questionable idea: The people should be given the opportunity to dismiss an incompetent government or incompetent members of government - a motion of no confidence by the people. In terms of procedure, it should be designed in the same way as a popular initiative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.