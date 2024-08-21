“Stinks to high heaven”: expert doesn’t believe Sinner

For Sörgel, the matter "definitely" has a strange aftertaste: "It stinks to high heaven." If WADA generally does not take action in such cases or the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) does not make clear judgments, "and, as in recent years, acquits on the basis of similar excuses, then it will go on and on. A clear line must now be drawn," demanded Sörgel: "Clostebol automatically leads to a two to four-year ban. There is no way around it." WADA must intervene now.