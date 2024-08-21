Landbauer sharply criticizes the “cash lawsuit”

The reactions were mixed. Lawyer Thomas Trentinaglia sees the payment card as an "unlawful restriction of basic services" and a "violation of the right to adequate food". Lower Austria's state deputy Udo Landbauer, meanwhile, sees it as "outrageous". "The fact that not every asylum seeker likes the benefits in kind card was the purpose of the exercise. This is the only way we can prevent abusive cash transfers, the purchase of alcohol and tobacco products and a magnetic effect on other refugees," he clarifies.