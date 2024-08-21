Vorteilswelt
Criticism from the FPÖ

Political turmoil in Tyrol over expensive truck driver study

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 12:29

The survey of truck drivers planned by Tyrol's Transport Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ) in the fall has not been met with applause everywhere. Criticism has come from the Freedom Party, for example, which is calling for more questions. The study is expected to cost around 60,000 euros.

comment0 Kommentare

Zumtobel's aim with the survey is to collect up-to-date detailed information about heavy goods vehicles on the road in Tyrol.

For example, the aim is to find out which goods are transported through Tyrol and from where and to where the goods are transported. In addition, which vehicle classes are on the road and how old the trucks are that travel on Tyrol's highways.

Zitat Icon

Comprehensive data from various sources is essential for us when it comes to heavy goods traffic.

(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

René Zumtobel (SPÖ)

Bild: Christof Birbaumer

Study to cost 60,000 euros
All questions that are more or less exciting. Zumtobel emphasizes: "Comprehensive data from various sources is essential for us when it comes to heavy goods traffic. They form an important basis for our measures to comply with the IG-L - be it the night-time driving ban, the sectoral driving ban or the Euroclass driving ban."

This is also important for an intelligent traffic management system on the Brenner route. The state has already released 60,000 euros for the survey, which is to take place at the checkpoints in Radfeld and Kundl.

Truck traffic on the Brenner Pass (Bild: Christof Birbaumer (Archivbild))
Truck traffic on the Brenner Pass
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer (Archivbild))

The last time such data was collected was in 2021. 3,600 drivers were surveyed and it was found that 63 percent of heavy goods vehicles are pure transit trucks, a quarter are destination and origin traffic and the rest are domestic traffic.

Additional questions demanded
Criticism of the survey comes from the Freedom Party, which is not generally against the undertaking, but wants additional questions. Their transport spokesperson, LA Evelyn Achhorner, says: "Tyrol's transit information status has been inadequate for years. It would be interesting to know how many live animal transports, empty runs, hazardous goods transports and how many journeys are only made due to various EU subsidies."

Achhorner is also calling for specific information on how many of the trucks using the freeways in Tyrol are overloaded. "This could be automated, but it must be done consistently," emphasizes the liberal politician.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claus Meinert
Claus Meinert
