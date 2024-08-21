Ukrainian association against Netrebko’s concert in Linz

Netrebko is on the sanctions list

In a letter to the media and others, "Ukrainian residents of the Republic of Austria" are now asking for the concert in Linz to be canceled. They point out that Netrebko has been on Ukraine's sanctions list since 2023. Furthermore, the concert is taking place on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day and the authors of the letter are hoping for many visitors to Linz's main square, where Independence Day is celebrated.