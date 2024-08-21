Discordant tones before performance
Ukrainian association against Netrebko’s concert in Linz
After separating from her husband Yusif Eyvazov, the soprano sings with him in Linz. However, the Ukrainian association "Point of Ukraine", students and employees of the Johannes Kepler University Linz and citizens of the Republic of Austria are urgently calling for the concert to be canceled. The police presence is now being stepped up.
After announcing their separation as a couple at the end of June, Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will perform together on stage at an open-air concert in Linz on Friday. The main reason why the Russian-born soprano is not yet sold out is because of her performance. The Ukrainian association "Point of Ukraine", students and employees of the Johannes Kepler University Linz and citizens of the Republic of Austria are calling for the concert to be canceled.
The singer, who has dual Russian-Austrian citizenship, was criticized for her alleged closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the start of the war of aggression. Since then, protests have accompanied her performances and events have also been canceled.
Netrebko is on the sanctions list
In a letter to the media and others, "Ukrainian residents of the Republic of Austria" are now asking for the concert in Linz to be canceled. They point out that Netrebko has been on Ukraine's sanctions list since 2023. Furthermore, the concert is taking place on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day and the authors of the letter are hoping for many visitors to Linz's main square, where Independence Day is celebrated.
"We condemn the Russian war of aggression and nothing is further from our minds than a trivialization of the events", the organizer responded to the letter. Nevertheless, he is convinced "that art and culture can have a positive influence as a unifying element" and that music should be promoted as a "universal language".
On Friday in Linz, this was to happen with Italian arias sung by Netrebko and Eyvazov, among others. "Suspending the planned concert would silence this power of music," the response continued.
In any case, the police intend to monitor the event in front of St. Mary's Cathedral with more police officers, according to the regional police headquarters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
