End of marriage now official
Lopez files for divorce from Affleck
After months of rumors about a separation, it's now official: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are divorcing. On Monday of all days - their second wedding anniversary - the 55-year-old filed for divorce.
She gave the date of the separation as April 26, as reported by "Variety" and "TMZ.com", citing the documents.
Two years ago, on August 20, 2022, the couple held a big wedding celebration on an estate in the US state of Georgia. The previous July, they made it official in the casino city of Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada. There they officially said "I do" in a small wedding chapel.
Lack of prenuptial agreement makes divorce complicated
According to TMZ.com, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before the wedding - which means that everything they earned during their marriage is considered joint property. In the divorce documents, Lopez is said to have waived spousal support. She asked the judge to also deny Affleck this alimony. The couple have reportedly been arguing about their finances for months. However, some of these had gone so badly that the couple had even stopped speaking to each other.
They were already a couple over 20 years ago, but it didn't last long. The "Bennifer" romance lasted 18 months until they broke off their first engagement in January 2004.
Lopez had already been married three times before her marriage to Affleck, and she has twins from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony. Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and they have three children.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
