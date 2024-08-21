Lopez files for divorce from Affleck

Lack of prenuptial agreement makes divorce complicated

According to TMZ.com, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before the wedding - which means that everything they earned during their marriage is considered joint property. In the divorce documents, Lopez is said to have waived spousal support. She asked the judge to also deny Affleck this alimony. The couple have reportedly been arguing about their finances for months. However, some of these had gone so badly that the couple had even stopped speaking to each other.