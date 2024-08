Guntschach once again cut off from the outside world

Rock material thundered onto the road

Shortly before 7.30 p.m., another mass of rock thundered onto the Guntschach road. The local authority immediately called in the regional geologist. "After the regional geologist inspected the area, further boulders, some of them very large, were found above the road, which is why another rockfall cannot be ruled out," the police reported. And once again, the connecting road to the small village on the Drau had to be closed.