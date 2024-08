Once a boxing icon, today … yes, what actually?

"My last post was just for fun and the haters reported it. They hate seeing me happy," writes De la Hoya. So that's his conclusion to the fact that his most recent video on Instagram was deleted. Not that every piece of content on Insta is worthy of a Nobel Prize per se - but the one we're talking about here depicted sexually connoted dadism. In it, De la Hoya dances around completely naked with his girlfriend Holly, not exactly dressed for winter either, except for a mini tange around the genital area. They were allowed to do so anyway, but Instagram was obviously less pleased - and deleted the video.