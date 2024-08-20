Authority criticizes too little competition in energy

High dominance of suppliers in the countries

Harsdorf-Borsch illustrates the dominance of individual providers using several examples in the gas sector: in Vienna, for example, alternative gas providers only account for around a quarter. In the second largest network in Lower Austria, EVN has a market share of 70 percent, and this is even higher for electricity. The situation is very clear in the west of Austria, where the regional suppliers achieve market shares of over 90 percent, with a peak value of 97 percent in Vorarlberg.