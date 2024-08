Ex-bellaflora boss joins Intersport

Until 2016, Franz Koll was responsible for sales, marketing and purchasing as Managing Director at Intersport; the 57-year-old from Leonding is now returning to the sports retailer. Koll, who managed the garden center chain bellaflora from April 2018 to February 2023, will become Managing Director of Intersport Austria in September. He will not only be in charge of the Austrian business, but will also be responsible for the brand presence in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.