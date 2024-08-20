Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Years of proceedings

High court ruling lets the excavators roll

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 16:59

After years of legal proceedings, it is now clear: new residential buildings can be built on the Meilsberg near Maria Saal. The local residents have finally had their objections dismissed.

comment0 Kommentare

Maria Saal is an idyllic community with lots of nature, where trucks have recently been thundering past on a piecework basis. The grounds on the Meilsberg have been disputed since 2008. The final decision has now been reached following lengthy legal proceedings. "According to the ruling, landowner Franz Dobernig is allowed to allocate 39 plots. For the time being, eight plots can be built on, only then will the upper area be released. This would require a new access road to be built on the small area," says local resident Norbert Domnik, who held the Austrian triathlon record over the Ironman distance for a long time.

Zitat Icon

A mountain is being pushed away for this. 600 trucks have already driven on it.

Norbert Domnik, Anrainer

Sewer system would have to be extended
The neighbors are against an expansion of the settlement. "The building land is a huge mound of clay. For the first house to be built here, 400 truckloads of clay had to be removed and 200 truckloads of gravel had to be transported. You can see that from the state of the access roads," criticizes Domnik. And he doesn't have a good word to say about those responsible in the municipality: "The sewage system is only designed for the 20 existing houses. It would have to be extended for additional houses. The SP voted for renaturation and then allows such a large construction project."

Mayor Franz Pfaller (SP): "Several mayors were involved in the process. Now the verdict is on the table. We will see how far Dobernig will go with the project." Dobernig is pleased with the ruling of the Supreme Court: "The proceedings began back in 2004. In the end, I am allowed to sell 18 plots. Everything is fine."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf