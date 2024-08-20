High court ruling lets the excavators roll

Sewer system would have to be extended

The neighbors are against an expansion of the settlement. "The building land is a huge mound of clay. For the first house to be built here, 400 truckloads of clay had to be removed and 200 truckloads of gravel had to be transported. You can see that from the state of the access roads," criticizes Domnik. And he doesn't have a good word to say about those responsible in the municipality: "The sewage system is only designed for the 20 existing houses. It would have to be extended for additional houses. The SP voted for renaturation and then allows such a large construction project."