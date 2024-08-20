Now it's official!
Jolie’s daughter Shiloh is no longer called Pitt
Now it's official! Angelina Jolie's (49) and Brad Pitt's (60) daughter Shiloh has officially dropped her father's surname.
On her 18th birthday at the end of May, the celebrity daughter filed a petition with a court in Los Angeles to remove the surname Pitt from her name.
Shiloh is now only called Jolie
This has now been granted ex officio, US media reported, citing documents. According to "People", the teenager's legally registered name is "Shiloh Jolie".
Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006 in Namibia and is the eldest of Jolie and Pitt's three biological children. The couple had three children together - Shiloh and the now 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Pitt also took on the role of father to Jolie's three adopted children Maddox (23), Pax (20) and Zahara (19).
War of the roses between former dream couple
For many years, "Brangelina" was considered the glamorous couple par excellence. They met on the set of the film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and tied the knot in 2014. The supposed dream couple were among the top earners in the film industry and were committed to social and humanitarian causes worldwide.
But in the fall of 2016, the marriage ended and Jolie filed for divorce. She accused Pitt of assaulting her and the children. Years of ongoing disputes followed.
Daughter Shiloh works in the acting industry herself and can be heard as a voice actress in the film 'Kung Fu Panda 3'.
