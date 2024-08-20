Vorteilswelt
"Many uncertainties"

Hamas: No need for new negotiations

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 07:35

The radical Islamic Hamas has criticized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements on the ceasefire negotiations. The acceptance of a new proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raises "many uncertainties".

comment0 Kommentare

The proposal mentioned by Blinken "does not correspond to what was presented to us, nor to what we agreed", said Hamas representative Osama Hamdan. His organization does not need new ceasefire negotiations, but an "implementation mechanism" for the agreements already reached.

As reported, Blinken had previously called on the terrorist organization to accept his government's proposal for a transitional arrangement for a ceasefire. Netanyahu had also agreed to this.

Hamas leader Jihia al-Sinwar (Bild: AFP )
Hamas leader Jihia al-Sinwar
(Bild: AFP )

"Remaining gaps"
A few days ago, the US government presented a new compromise proposal to the conflicting parties Israel and Hamas. This bridged "remaining gaps", it said in a joint statement with the mediators from Egypt and Qatar. The current negotiations are "perhaps the best, perhaps the last opportunity" for a ceasefire and the return of the hostages, said Blinken in Israel.

It is the politician's ninth visit to the region since the start of the Gaza war ten months ago. The US Secretary of State will travel to Cairo again on Tuesday for talks. Meetings with government representatives are planned there. Blinken had previously met with President Yitzhak Herzog and Netanyahu in Israel (see video above).

