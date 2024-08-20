"Many uncertainties"
Hamas: No need for new negotiations
The radical Islamic Hamas has criticized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements on the ceasefire negotiations. The acceptance of a new proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raises "many uncertainties".
The proposal mentioned by Blinken "does not correspond to what was presented to us, nor to what we agreed", said Hamas representative Osama Hamdan. His organization does not need new ceasefire negotiations, but an "implementation mechanism" for the agreements already reached.
As reported, Blinken had previously called on the terrorist organization to accept his government's proposal for a transitional arrangement for a ceasefire. Netanyahu had also agreed to this.
"Remaining gaps"
A few days ago, the US government presented a new compromise proposal to the conflicting parties Israel and Hamas. This bridged "remaining gaps", it said in a joint statement with the mediators from Egypt and Qatar. The current negotiations are "perhaps the best, perhaps the last opportunity" for a ceasefire and the return of the hostages, said Blinken in Israel.
It is the politician's ninth visit to the region since the start of the Gaza war ten months ago. The US Secretary of State will travel to Cairo again on Tuesday for talks. Meetings with government representatives are planned there. Blinken had previously met with President Yitzhak Herzog and Netanyahu in Israel (see video above).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.