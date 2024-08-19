Handball superstars show off their skills in Graz

The THW Kiel camp in Graz, where the German star club is laying the foundations for the handball season for the sixth time, is this time "the most relaxed training camp" for Nikola Bilyk, as he himself admits. For an unpleasant reason. In the third week of preparation in Kiel, the Austrian team captain was put out of action by a torn muscle fiber in his back thigh. "That means I get to see more of Graz and Styria!"