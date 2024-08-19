THW Kiel as guest
Handball superstars show off their skills in Graz
For the sixth time, the THW Kiel handball team are visiting the Styrian capital Graz for their training camp. "It's a nice tradition," said THW Managing Director Viktor Szilagyi on Monday on the occasion of the Kiel handball team's return visit, which will culminate in a test match against Croatian top club RK Zagreb on Wednesday.
The THW Kiel camp in Graz, where the German star club is laying the foundations for the handball season for the sixth time, is this time "the most relaxed training camp" for Nikola Bilyk, as he himself admits. For an unpleasant reason. In the third week of preparation in Kiel, the Austrian team captain was put out of action by a torn muscle fiber in his back thigh. "That means I get to see more of Graz and Styria!"
Back to Bilyk: It's not possible to do more than feel his way around in defense in Graz, which is why the test on Wednesday against RK Zagreb (Sportpark, 6:30 pm) is not an issue. Bilyk and Co. will be supported by Austria's ice hockey team, who are currently preparing for the Olympic qualifiers in Graz, which makes organizer Didi Peißl happy.
After the semi-final defeat in the Champions League tournament in Cologne, Bilyk spent time with his family, both in Bosnia, his wife's home country, and with his parents in Vienna, celebrating the bachelor farewell of team-mate Seppo Frimmel.
Long a Kiel veteran
After a disappointing pre-season for Kiel without a title, for which Viktor Szilagyi turned a lot of things around as Kiel's sporting director, including bringing back the German team goalkeeper Andreas Wolff (who had less than a week off after losing the Olympic final against Denmark). "Preparation is even more important this time, as we can only work with the full squad for a total of twenty days," said coach Filip Jicha, referring to the aggravating circumstances.
Bilyk's importance as second captain remains unchanged - he is looking forward to his ninth season at THW, making him the third-longest-serving active Kiel player after Croatia legend Domagoj Duvnjak, who has been with the club since 2014.
C. Pollak/P. Karas
