Social Democrats fear for National Council mandate

Good chances for Martin Staudinger

The Vorarlberg SPÖ mandate is therefore anything but well secured. And top candidate Antonio Della Rossa does not yet have the name recognition of Reinhold Einwallner. However, the situation is quite different with Martin Staudinger, the mayor of Harden and former SPÖ provincial leader, who many people already had on their list as a possible "Einwallner successor" before Della Rossa's nomination. Although Staudinger is only running in third place on the Red Party's state list, he could still overtake the leading candidate Della Rossa.