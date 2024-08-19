New rumors
Swift to make guest appearance in Vienna this week?
More than a week after Taylor Swift's concert series in Vienna was canceled, the superstar is still keeping quiet about the incident. Fans are still hoping that the performances could be rescheduled. Now there are rumors that Swift could at least come to Vienna as a surprise guest - starting this week.
The fact that the US singer has still not commented on the cancellation of her Vienna concerts keeps the hope alive among many Swifties that she could still grace the Alpine republic after all. According to the latest rumors, a visit by Swift could be on the cards very soon - but only as a surprise guest at a concert by a British pop-rock band.
Guest appearance with Coldplay?
As reported by Ö3, Swift could be on stage at Coldplay's concerts. The Brit rockers will be performing at the Happel Stadium for four days in a row from Wednesday - Swift should also have fired up her fans there. This could even just about coincide with the end of her "The Eras Tour": This ends on Tuesday with a concert in London.
Coldplay concerts also sold out
However, this would be of little use to most of the 65,000 fans who had managed to get a ticket for one of their sold-out Vienna shows. After all, Coldplay tickets have also been completely sold out for some time. Many fans who had traveled from abroad and were unable to come to Vienna spontaneously were also affected.
During her performances in London, which took place after the cancellation of her Vienna concerts, Swift did not mention the incident in Vienna at all. While some fans are defending their idol and believe that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation, her silence has also led to criticism in some quarters. According to "The Sun", however, the singer is "desperately" quietly looking for compensation for the canceled concerts. The British newspaper speculated in a report that she could possibly shoot her next music video in Vienna.
Another possible option: Swift could plan to kick off the continuation of her "Eras Tour" in Vienna in 2025. However, this is only likely if there are more concerts in Europe afterwards - after all, the effort required for such a mega show is too enormous to limit it to a single location.
