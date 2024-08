“Quiet hour” for autistic supermarket customers

Association helps Rewe Group

In order to offer autistic customers a shopping experience that is as stress-free as possible, the "quiet hour" has now been introduced in two Billa stores in Lower Austria. Every day, the stores in Siegfried-Marcus-Straße in Biedermannsdorf in the district of Mödling (3 to 4 p.m.) and in Bahnhofstraße in Pitten in the district of Neunkirchen (2 to 3 p.m.) completely dispense with music and announcements during these 60 minutes. The employees in the two supermarkets were specially trained and sensitized by experts from the "Rainman's Home" association, which advises the Group. Assistance dogs are also allowed to accompany their owners.