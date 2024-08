Pro cyclist celebrates silver after crash with deer

"Unfortunately, I didn't see the culprit, otherwise there would have been a goulash right away," said Emanuel Zangerle on Sunday, taking what had happened to the Wels cyclist the day before at the Gravel State Championships in Birkfeld in good humor. "Something like this has certainly never happened before," says Zangerle, referring to the fact that he was shot down by a deer on the last lap of the race in the Styrian town, when he was traveling at 50 km/h on a descent!