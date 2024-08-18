EU renaturation law has come into force

117 million hectares are eligible for renaturation measures

According to the "Nature Restoration Law", measures are to be implemented on at least 20 percent of land across Europe by 2030. Countries can decide for themselves exactly which projects are implemented on the basis of the specific EU regulation. Researchers from Spain and Portugal have examined the continent's land areas and identified an area of around 117 million hectares that could be considered for extensive restoration measures in Europe. This corresponds to just under a quarter of the entire continent, although Belarus, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey were not included in the analysis.