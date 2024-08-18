Green starting signal
EU renaturation law has come into force
The EU renaturation regulation officially came into force on Sunday. In Austria, it has caused heated political debate and thick air between the coalition parties ÖVP and the Greens. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler had approved the law in Brussels against the wishes of her coalition partner.
The ÖVP called Gewessler a lawbreaker and demanded her resignation, while environmental organizations and Green supporters applauded. The WWF is now calling for the federal and state governments to "join forces" so that Austria can submit a good renaturation plan in two years' time. Sufficient funding for the projects, efficient structures and a better data situation are particularly important. "Austria can benefit massively from exemplary implementation," says WWF biodiversity spokesperson Joschka Brangs.
Salt brines should have priority
A constructive approach is important. "The federal and state governments should see the new regulation for what it is: a unique opportunity to improve the protection and restoration of nature everywhere." According to WWF, Austria should focus on restoring intact rivers, moors and forests. Another focus should be on particularly endangered habitats, such as the salt pans in eastern Austria, whose continued existence is under threat. At the same time, the network of Natura 2000 protected areas should be improved and expanded.
To ensure efficient implementation of the regulation, the WWF proposes the establishment of a central "Biodiversity Coordination Office", which should serve as an interface between all affected issues, authorities and interest groups. At the same time, there should be a uniform data basis that is available to all those involved in the process. "This would enable practical and unbureaucratic implementation, as it would prevent duplication and triplication of structures at federal and state level," says WWF expert Brangs.
Additional EU funds available
All member states must submit a restoration plan by September 1, 2026, outlining their contribution to the objectives of the Nature Restoration Law. "With a well-founded plan, Austria can access additional money from the EU budget and use it to support projects in rural areas in particular. This creates jobs there and at the same time natural protection measures, which need to be strengthened anyway due to the worsening consequences of severe weather conditions," explains Brangs.
117 million hectares are eligible for renaturation measures
According to the "Nature Restoration Law", measures are to be implemented on at least 20 percent of land across Europe by 2030. Countries can decide for themselves exactly which projects are implemented on the basis of the specific EU regulation. Researchers from Spain and Portugal have examined the continent's land areas and identified an area of around 117 million hectares that could be considered for extensive restoration measures in Europe. This corresponds to just under a quarter of the entire continent, although Belarus, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey were not included in the analysis.
Most areas in the north
The areas classified as suitable are, for example, areas that were previously farmed but are now abandoned or where there is hardly any human activity anyway. "Around 70 percent of the areas are therefore located in northern Europe or Scandinavia," explains one of the researchers. "The population is very unevenly distributed there, and there are large areas with forests but very few people."
Active or passive renaturation
In a next step, the researchers wanted to clarify what kind of renaturation measures could be implemented in the respective areas. They focused primarily on the animal species that live there. "The aim, of course, would be for humans not to have to intervene in the ecosystem at all and for nature to regulate itself, so to speak," explains an ecologist. This is called passive renaturation, while active renaturation involves humans intervening in the ecosystem.
No plan for long-term food supply
Criticism of the renaturation ordinance comes from the ÖVP. The regulation could lead to fewer animals being kept in Austria and, as a result, more meat having to be imported, says MEP Alexander Bernhuber. In addition, there is no guarantee of funding. "So far, the EU Commission has only referred to existing European and national funds. It is unacceptable for money that is due to our farmers to be lost in the bureaucratic jungle or invested in nonsense projects."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.