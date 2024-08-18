“Because all love is stronger than reason”

The folk rock'n'roller kept his fans on tenterhooks over the course of the week: a viral infection including coughing attacks and vocal problems left him with worry lines on his forehead. But he took medication, fought through it and took to the stage in the Kitzbühel tennis stadium on both Friday and Saturday. "God only knows why I'm here today," he made no secret of his health problems, "but I didn't want to miss out on celebrating my tenth anniversary here - and I'm giving it my all. Because all the love I receive from you is stronger than reason." Organizer Thomas Rass expressed his gratitude: "Andreas is simply immortal!"