Gabalier in Kitzbühel
“Because all love is stronger than reason”
Andreas Gabalier (39) defied his health problems at his music festival in Kitzbühel at the weekend and delivered two shows - both in front of a sold-out house!
The folk rock'n'roller kept his fans on tenterhooks over the course of the week: a viral infection including coughing attacks and vocal problems left him with worry lines on his forehead. But he took medication, fought through it and took to the stage in the Kitzbühel tennis stadium on both Friday and Saturday. "God only knows why I'm here today," he made no secret of his health problems, "but I didn't want to miss out on celebrating my tenth anniversary here - and I'm giving it my all. Because all the love I receive from you is stronger than reason." Organizer Thomas Rass expressed his gratitude: "Andreas is simply immortal!"
Sold out tennis stadium
While Gabalier performed with other bands on Friday and also acted as presenter, on Saturday everything revolved around his performance. In front of a sold-out stadium (around 6000 visitors), he performed well-known songs as well as new songs. He fired up the atmosphere and got the cauldron boiling.
Short breather breaks
During the concert, which lasted around two and a half hours, the Styrian repeatedly needed short breaks to catch his breath, but his fans didn't mind - on the contrary: they kept cheering him on with chants lasting several minutes. Among them were many close relatives, long-time companions and even former schoolmates.
"We'll see each other again sometime"
Striking at the end: instead of announcing - as he has always done in the past - that he was already looking forward to his open air in the Gamsstadt next year, he simply said: "We'll see each other again sometime." What that really means remains to be seen.
Lifelong lift pass for the folk rock'n'roller
In any case, the 39-year-old starts his journey home with a special gift: He was honored by representatives of the town for his solidarity with the Gamsstadt and received a lifelong lift pass from the KitzSki Bergbahnen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
