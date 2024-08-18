Clean-up work underway
Disaster fund helps after the big storm
Clean-up work is still underway in the Hollabrunn region (Lower Austria), which was hit hard by a storm cell. The worst of the damage has been repaired, but work is still being carried out with the support of the fire department. On Saturday afternoon, Governor Mikl-Leitner visited the region, which has been declared a disaster area.
It was just before the main tent of the big Augustwiese event opened on Friday evening when the deluge hit Hollabrunn: "People were already queuing up, there was just enough time to send a crowd of people into the front tent," says Mayor Alfred Babinsky: "We immediately opened the nearby town hall for everyone else." Just in time, because shortly afterwards the entire fairground was half a meter under water.
The fire departments were quickly deployed - help was needed everywhere in the town and neighboring villages. Farmers had to bring their animals to safety. At the last moment, 22 horses from a riding stable were rescued. 100 millimetres of rain triggered a torrent of water in a short space of time: Streams burst their banks, roads were washed out and partially eroded, rail traffic had to be suspended and all cellars in Oberfellabrunn were flooded.
Help from the disaster fund
During the night and on Saturday, 731 firefighters were deployed. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner visited the site to get an idea of the situation and declared the region a disaster area: "We will support those affected and provide resources from the disaster fund." And this was done immediately: the district administration declared the Hollabrunn municipal area a disaster zone, thus ensuring that support measures were in place.
Local inspection by the Governor
The Governor visited the site to see the extent of the disaster for herself. The willingness to help and the cooperation of the population became clear - and of course the commitment of the fire department: 102 fire departments with 167 vehicles and 732 members were already in action during the night.
The enormous willingness to help is a signal that we in Lower Austria stand together and stick together in difficult situations.
Landeshauptfrau Mikl-Leitner
There was still no power in the buildings around the fire station late on Saturday afternoon, with locals working together to repair the worst of the damage. "Our relatives have also come. We're all sticking together," a local resident told the "Krone" newspaper. At least the Floriani buildings were able to receive aid.
The most important thing is that no one was injured. "I would like to thank the numerous helpers who have been on duty for 34 hours since the night of the disaster and have done an excellent job," said Mikl-Leitner, touched.
The extent of the damage
Over the coming days and weeks, it will be possible to estimate the extent of the damage more precisely. However, the district administration is expecting damage in the single-digit million range.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.