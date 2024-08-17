Mpox virus spreads in African countries

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 18,737 cases have been registered on the continent, which is several thousand more than in the entire previous year. As reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the highest alert level due to the spread of the new Mpox variant 1b in several African countries. The disease was known for decades as monkeypox and can be transmitted from animals, but also from person to person if there is close physical contact.