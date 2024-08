The infrastructure in the mountains is “crumbling”

"Save huts and trails together" is the urgent appeal of the Austrian Alpine Association (Österreichischer Alpenverein, Naturfreunde Österreich and Österreichischer Touristenklub), which is coupled with a petition. "In the run-up to the current campaign, there was a needs assessment in which each section of the Alpine Association drew up a five-year plan," explains Michael Mathis, Managing Director of the Vorarlberg section. Specifically, the aim was to obtain an overview of how much the maintenance of the paths and huts managed by the Alpine Club is estimated to cost in the coming years.