Real players look forward to more short breaks

More time for the family

"The players need breaks," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference on Saturday ahead of Real's opening game in the Primera Division. "We're thinking of giving individual players short vacations during the season. A week like this, where the player can stay with his family, especially internationally. Otherwise they don't even get a day off during the season." The allocation of days off will be made after consultation with the club's medical department and in consideration of the players' physical condition.