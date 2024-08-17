During the season
Real players look forward to more short breaks
Champions League winners Real Madrid are planning short breaks for players who are in particularly high demand during the new soccer season. The increasingly busy international calendar is hitting the Madrilenians particularly hard.
After winning the UFEA Super Cup this week, ÖFB team captain David Alaba's squad is still involved in the league, the Cup, the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the Club World Cup.
More time for the family
"The players need breaks," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference on Saturday ahead of Real's opening game in the Primera Division. "We're thinking of giving individual players short vacations during the season. A week like this, where the player can stay with his family, especially internationally. Otherwise they don't even get a day off during the season." The allocation of days off will be made after consultation with the club's medical department and in consideration of the players' physical condition.
Real won the national championship and the Champions League last season. In the current season, with seven more chances to win titles, the players' health should not be put at risk. All the more so as the Club World Cup in North America will extend the season and the following one will probably start earlier due to the 2026 World Cup. The 2025 summer break is therefore likely to be shorter than usual.
