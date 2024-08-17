Also against her child
Khelif debate: presenter received death threats
Well-known British sports presenter Laura Woods has said that she has received death threats against herself and her unborn child after taking a stand in the case surrounding controversial boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Tin.
According to Woods, it all started when she commented on an article in the Daily Telegraph on X with the words "Great article". It was about the controversy surrounding the two boxers Khelif and Lin. In the article, the author claims that Khelif's fights would tarnish the Olympic Games and endanger other female athletes.
"When there are discrepancies in test results - which could affect another person's safety, and in an environment that should be fair above all else - questions are rightly asked," Woods agrees. At the same time, she explains that she received some hate comments and even death threats against her and her unborn child after her comment.
Topic is not yet closed
"There were questions about my own gender (I'm pregnant, so I guess that's settled), calls for my employers to sack me, threats against my house," the presenter said in a message on the X platform. For the British woman, these reactions are shocking and incomprehensible.
She also revisits the case surrounding the boxers. "The answers are still unclear, otherwise this issue would already be closed." She is referring to the cyberbullying complaint filed by Khelif.
