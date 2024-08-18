Chris Kornschober
Celebrity Styrian is now a luxury estate agent on Mallorca
Chris Kornschober became famous overnight with his "Haaallo!" in "Taxi Orange". The Styrian beau tried to make a career as an actor and model. The 45-year-old found the role of a lifetime on Mallorca. As a luxury real estate agent, he caters to the super-rich.
Mallorca - a playground for billionaires and, for the past three years, the permanent residence of Christoph Kornschober from St. Marein near Graz. He was persuaded to emigrate to the sunny island by his brother, who works as a music and video producer on Mallorca. "I was in Munich during the coronavirus period, where there wasn't much to be gained from acting and modeling. I earned money with video and drone recordings for a large residential project and, over time, became familiar with the real estate business," says the late-comer, outlining his path from actor and model to managing director of his own real estate agency with a sea view in Palma.
According to his own statements, the emigrant is doing well in the shark tank of many who are hungry for big commissions in the real estate market. "There are 1500 estate agents on Mallorca. With hard work, a talent for languages, good knowledge of the area and people and, above all, a good network, you can quickly get into business and find outstanding properties".
Chris Kornschober shines with properties worth millions
Compared to Austria, exclusive contracts tend to be the exception in Mallorca. The super-rich love the Balearic island, as do millions of package holidaymakers. "There is no real estate crisis on the island, demand is rising and is still interesting for investors," says Christoph Kornschober, promoting his own business and referring to his portfolio (luxuryonmallorca.com), where the Styrian shines with properties worth millions. There are currently 200 properties, ranging from a vacation apartment for 250,000 euros to a swanky seafront estate for an incredible 50 million. "There are really, really many rich people". And that's all the 45-year-old wants to reveal about his wealthy customers, who come from America, Scandinavia, England and, of course, Germany and Austria. "They include big names who insist on trust and discretion when making these high-price purchases."
The first time I met a billionaire, I was very excited
"The first time a billionaire stood in front of me, I was very excited," admits the veteran actor, who bundles his multimedia talents in his one-man company. "I built everything myself. I make the presentation videos myself, design the homepage and acting also comes in very handy". Why? "As an actor, you slip into different roles, so it's easy for me to put myself in the customer's shoes and respond quickly to their demands and needs with my offer. That's half the battle". The well-versed island expert, who speaks four languages, does the rest with his charm. "I learned Spanish from my last girlfriend.
Still gets a thrill when it comes to big deals
The handsome Styrian has deliberately chosen not to have his portrait on his real estate platform. "The focus should not be on me, but on the customers who get their dream properties from me". Acting and modeling (for Adidas, C&A, BMW, Swatch, among others) are currently on hold, "because I can't dance at all weddings". His past as a series actor in "Julia, Wege ins Glück", "Soko Kitzbühel" or "Taxi Orange" rarely catches up with him on Mallorca.
Whether the real estate business is more profitable than acting is something the cheerful character doesn't want to answer. Just this much. "As an actor, you always have to wait for role offers. Now I'm constantly challenged, have fun, get to know lots of people and beautiful properties and still get a thrill when it comes to the big deals."
