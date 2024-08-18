Celebrity Styrian is now a luxury estate agent on Mallorca

Chris Kornschober shines with properties worth millions

Compared to Austria, exclusive contracts tend to be the exception in Mallorca. The super-rich love the Balearic island, as do millions of package holidaymakers. "There is no real estate crisis on the island, demand is rising and is still interesting for investors," says Christoph Kornschober, promoting his own business and referring to his portfolio (luxuryonmallorca.com), where the Styrian shines with properties worth millions. There are currently 200 properties, ranging from a vacation apartment for 250,000 euros to a swanky seafront estate for an incredible 50 million. "There are really, really many rich people". And that's all the 45-year-old wants to reveal about his wealthy customers, who come from America, Scandinavia, England and, of course, Germany and Austria. "They include big names who insist on trust and discretion when making these high-price purchases."