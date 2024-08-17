Spoke out
After knife attack! Yamal father leaves hospital
Two days after a knife attack, the father of 17-year-old Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal has been released from hospital.
On Friday, Mounir Nasraoui was seen in pictures on the Antena 3 television station after returning to his residential area in a suburb of Barcelona, where he had been stabbed on Wednesday. Nasraoui also spoke out himself on the online networks. He thanked his family and the police.
He was particularly grateful to the police officer who provided first aid after the attack and treated the wound on his chest, "which was bleeding the most", wrote Nasraoui.
Condition was serious but stable
Yamal's father was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening in a parking lot in the town of Mataró, around 30 kilometers north of Barcelona. According to the police, the perpetrators stabbed him several times. According to media reports, Nasraoui had got into an argument with the men while walking his dog.
Nasraoui was taken to hospital after the attack. According to people close to him, his condition was serious but stable at the time.
Four suspects arrested
The police arrested four suspects. They were brought before a magistrate on Friday, who remanded one of the suspects in custody. The other three were released from police custody but placed under judicial supervision.
Yamal's father was attacked in the Rocafonda neighborhood where the footballer grew up and where his father and grandmother still live. The young soccer star celebrates his goals by forming the number sequence 304 with his hands - the zip code of this district.
When the Spanish national team won the European Football Championship in Germany, Lamine Yamal became the youngest European champion in history. One day before the European Championship final in Berlin, he celebrated his 17th birthday. His proud father became famous during the European Championships through media interviews and numerous posts of support for his son on online networks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
