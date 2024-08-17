First touchstone for Austria on the way to the title

The top match of the Westliga round is Austria Salzburg against runners-up Hohenems. After victories against Kufstein and Bischofshofen, the team from Vorarlberg will be the first touchstone for the Maxglans on their way to the title. For coach Christian Schaider, one thing is clear: "We have a home game. If we deliver our performance, we can win." Werner Grabherr, ex-Altach coach, is on the bench for the Ländle team (who, like the Violets, have maximum points). "This is a young team with potential," emphasizes Schaider. Looking at the last four matches (two draws, one win, one defeat), it can be assumed that the battle for the three points in Maxglan will also be tight on Saturday.