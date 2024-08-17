Regionalliga West
First touchstone for Austria on the way to the title
Western League champions Austria Salzburg welcome runners-up Hohenems in the top match of the third round. FC Pinzgau and Bischofshofen are still winless and face two strong opponents. St. Johann and Kuchl are not in action until Sunday.
The top match of the Westliga round is Austria Salzburg against runners-up Hohenems. After victories against Kufstein and Bischofshofen, the team from Vorarlberg will be the first touchstone for the Maxglans on their way to the title. For coach Christian Schaider, one thing is clear: "We have a home game. If we deliver our performance, we can win." Werner Grabherr, ex-Altach coach, is on the bench for the Ländle team (who, like the Violets, have maximum points). "This is a young team with potential," emphasizes Schaider. Looking at the last four matches (two draws, one win, one defeat), it can be assumed that the battle for the three points in Maxglan will also be tight on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Bischofshofen and FC Pinzgau are still waiting for their first three-pointer. However, they will be up against tough opposition on Saturday. While the team from Pongau, who were unable to train on Monday and Tuesday due to the weather, have to travel to Dornbirn (coach Schnöll: "It will be very difficult, there is a lot of quality on the pitch"), Saalfelden welcome the flawless team from Reichenau at home. "It will be a very difficult game," says FCPS coach Florian Klausner.
His Tyrolean compatriots are on a roll: 10:0 goal difference in the league, 7:1 victory in the cup during the week. But the head coach sees a good development: "We took a step forward against Kuchl, especially in attack." The team is missing two potential regulars, the injured Tamas Tandari and Brasilo kicker Gabriel Messias (not yet back from Brazil).
Wals-Grünau are guests at promoted Lauterach. St. Johann travel to Kitzbühel on Sunday (15), Kuchl to Imst (17).
