DFB Cup: Bundesliga trio avoid mega defeat

Wehen Wiesbaden, with defender Felix Luckeneder signed from LASK, held on to a draw against Mainz until the 113th minute and only conceded two goals in the final stages. At Mainz, Philipp Mwene played until the 68th minute and was then replaced by Karim Onisiwo, while Nikolas Veratschnig made his debut for FSV from the 81st minute.